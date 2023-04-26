Nick Mele Brings His Photography to Bergdorf Goodman

For Nick Mele, the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman is feeling a lot like home.

The fine art photographer has lent his work to a new exhibition, “Please Sign In All Guests,” displayed throughout the retailer’s home department. Known for capturing luxe lifestyle and leisure scenes from resort towns like Palm Beach and Newport, the figures within his photos are elegantly dressed, accessorized (several shots hone in on gem-stacked hands), and surrounded by markers of affluence. The exhibition, Mele’s first in New York, expands upon his recent shows in Palm Beach and Dallas with the addition of photographs and personal pieces that feature quotes reminiscent of his grandmother’s needlepoint pillows.

“The main part of the show, however, is full of whimsical scenes of made up characters in fabulous, over the top settings,” said Mele.

“Do Not Disturb,” photograph by Nick Mele. Nick Mele

“Although the work features my family, friends and people I meet along the way, the idea is to make the subjects a bit anonymous,” Mele said. “Faces are covered with different objects so that the viewer can put themselves into the picture. Often times, the images that people like the most are the ones people can relate to and put themselves into those situations.”

The opening reception on Tuesday evening was attended by Bergdorf’s Linda Fargo, Martha Stewart, Gillian Miniter, Celerie Kemble, Eleanora Kennedy and Elyse Newhouse.

“Please Sign In All Guests” will be on view through Aug. 23, with prints available for purchase along with home goods curated by Mele.