Nick Wooster has gotten into the NFT business.

The former retail fashion director has teamed with Vancouver-based consumer goods brand Consumer Commodity on a collection of digital collectibles. They feature Wooster wearing Consumer Commodity apparel in the form of a digital motion art piece. There will be four tiers — gold, silver, bronze and color — of the limited-edition pieces and they are available for purchase on Open Sea and Rarible beginning today.

There are only 50 of the gold version, which will sell for $2,500 each; 100 of the silver for $1,200; 300 for the bronze at $900 and 500 of the color edition at $500 each.

Consumer Commodity was created by London Alexander.

Wooster, who has worked for Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Thom Browne and others over the course of his career, has collaborated with United Arrows, Lardini, Hamilton and more. He has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram.