×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Allbirds Files For IPO, Revealing Losses For The First Time

Men's

Michael Bastian Shines Light on Sportswear in First Brooks Brothers Collection

Business

Retailers Rethink Brick-and-Mortar Potential

Nick Wooster Partners With Kuon on Capsule

The line will be sold at Initial Gentleman in Asia and online.

Nick Wooster x Kuon
Nick Wooster in his Kuon collaboration.

Kuon has teamed with fashion consultant Nick Wooster on a capsule collection launching exclusively at Initial Gentleman in Hong Kong and China and globally through InitialGentleman.com.

Wooster and Kuon designer Shinichiro Ishibashi first began their relationship in 2016 when the line was created and have kept in touch since then. According to Wooster, “The collaboration between Kuon and me was an opportunity for each of us to explore our love of clothes. I am most attracted to the Kuon aesthetic which is built on sustainability, craftsmanship and heritage. These are themes that I believe resonate with men everywhere in the world. It is a partnership that merges cultures of East and West.“

The Kuon x Nick Wooster collection features traditional Japanese handwork such as Sashiko, a hand-stitched patchwork technique, and uses upcycled vintage American and European military clothing, chinos and Japanese silk kimonos.

Ishibashi worked for a master tailor in Tokyo after graduating from Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo before starting his own collection five years ago centered around Boro patchwork and Sashiko stitching techniques. Kuon is sold in more than 40 stores around the world including International Gallery Beams, IN and Baycrew‘s in Japan, Jack Straw in Seattle, No Man Walks Alone, SKP in Beijing, Initial Gentleman in Hong Kong and China, and Workshop in New Zealand.

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nick Wooster Partners with Kuon on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad