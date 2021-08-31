Nick Wooster Partners With Kuon on Capsule

Kuon has teamed with fashion consultant Nick Wooster on a capsule collection launching exclusively at Initial Gentleman in Hong Kong and China and globally through InitialGentleman.com.

Wooster and Kuon designer Shinichiro Ishibashi first began their relationship in 2016 when the line was created and have kept in touch since then. According to Wooster, “The collaboration between Kuon and me was an opportunity for each of us to explore our love of clothes. I am most attracted to the Kuon aesthetic which is built on sustainability, craftsmanship and heritage. These are themes that I believe resonate with men everywhere in the world. It is a partnership that merges cultures of East and West.“

The Kuon x Nick Wooster collection features traditional Japanese handwork such as Sashiko, a hand-stitched patchwork technique, and uses upcycled vintage American and European military clothing, chinos and Japanese silk kimonos.

Ishibashi worked for a master tailor in Tokyo after graduating from Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo before starting his own collection five years ago centered around Boro patchwork and Sashiko stitching techniques. Kuon is sold in more than 40 stores around the world including International Gallery Beams, IN and Baycrew‘s in Japan, Jack Straw in Seattle, No Man Walks Alone, SKP in Beijing, Initial Gentleman in Hong Kong and China, and Workshop in New Zealand.