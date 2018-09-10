Nicki Minaj has been a hot topic during New York Fashion Week.

According to social media analytics firm Talkwalker, the rapper has been the most talked about celebrity on social media, by a large margin — she clocks in at over 66,000 mentions, while Michael Kors follows behind at over 7,000. Ralph Lauren at over 6,000, and Tom Ford at nearly 5,000. While Minaj has been making the NYFW rounds, sitting front row at shows such as Opening Ceremony and Monse and attending parties for the Daily Front Row awards and IMG’s fashion week kick-off party, she really has Harper’s Bazaar Icons party to thank for the uptick. Her much buzzed-about altercation with Cardi B at the Plaza Hotel Friday night was the top trending topic at NYFW on social media over the weekend, with their fight garnering more than 400,000 engagements.

All in all, there have been over 300,000 posts for NYFW in the past week. And with several more days to go, only time will tell if Minaj comes out of the week on top.