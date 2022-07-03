Nicki Minaj Channels Catwoman in Latex-clad Costume Debuted at Essence Festival

Nicki Minaj debuted her tour visuals during the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, channeling Catwoman’s famous look and attitude for the July 1 performance opener.

In the video, which was presented during Minaj’s show, the 39-year-old rapper was seen in a custom black latex Micheal Ngo catsuit while standing in front of a neon cityscape. The Catwoman-inspired outfit featured silver studs and chain accents, paired with a matching latex cat mask. Minaj emphasized the character by wielding a whip as her accessory.

Minaj debuted the visuals ahead of her hour-long performance, which included several outfit changes. For one set, the rapper wore a Fendace cropped jacket with a pink faux-fur collar over a Saint Laurent crushed velvet catsuit featuring a gold metal logo. Minaj wore a pair of heeled combat boots in black, with a multilayered gold chain shirt-like accessory featuring a choker and cap sleeves over the Saint Laurent piece. She styled her shoulder-length ice-blond locks in a half-up high ponytail, wearing neutral glam makeup.

Minaj performed a melody of hits, including “Beez in the Trap” and “Moment 4 Life.” She also brought out Lil Wayne as a surprise guest, with the two performing “High School” and “Seeing Green.”

Essence Festival of Culture celebrates Black excellence and entertainment, intertwining panels covering career advancement, wellness and tech with musical and comedy performances. The festival also highlights Black-owned businesses, spotlighting Black food vendors and artisans. Featuring the theme “It’s the Black Joy for Me,” the four-day annual festival began June 30 and wraps up July 3 this year.