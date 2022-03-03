×
Nicki Minaj Fronts Marc Jacobs’ Latest Spring 2022 Heaven Campaign

The campaign also features Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari.

Nicki Minaj x Heaven
Nicki Minaj for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

Marc Jacobs has tapped Nicki Minaj to lead its latest spring Heaven campaign.

Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign, which was released Thursday, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of the past and present, navigating viewers through the punk playgrounds of adolescence, teenage rebellion and through the psychedelic daydreams of youth.

The campaign also stars Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari.

Images from the shoot exude an essence of teen angst and youth culture, with the models wearing items popular in the ‘90s into the early Aughts. Minaj wears wigs, fishnet tights, a graphic T-shirt and a colorful jumpsuit, among other things as she poses for the images.

Nicki Minaj x Marc Jacobs Heaven
Nicki Minaj for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

One particular photo was a reiteration of the critically acclaimed 1999 movie “American Beauty,” with Suvari, who played Angela Hayes, posing in a bed of roses as she did for the official movie poster.

Marc Jacobs Heaven Spring 22 Campaign
Mena Suvari for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

The first drop in March will feature contributions from photographer Ed Templeton and painter Claire Barrow.

The second drop in April will include pieces featuring stills from Comedy Central’s short-lived television series “Hi Octane,” which was directed by Sofia Coppola. The show focused on interviews and sketches hosted by some of the most famous celebrities of the ‘90s at the time.

The third drop in May will feature psychedelic graphics created by Elliot Shields. It will also have trippy floral cartoon prints from Alake Shilling and graphics from the ‘50s clay animation series “Gumby.”

Heaven Spring 22 Campaign
Paloma Elsesser for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR
Heaven Spring 22 Campaign
Yung Lean for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR
Heaven Spring 22 Campaign
Steve Lacy for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

