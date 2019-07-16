FENDI DREAMS: Fendi is helping Nicki Minaj’s dreams come true. The rapper has shared this notion with her 104 million followers, wearing a bubble-gum pink fur bomber cheekily unzipped over her ample cleavage, a cap with a visor and a pair of shorts in the same hue, all sporting the tone-on-tone FF logo. The latter also appears to be stenciled in pink on her blonde hair.

“All I’ll say is dreams really do come true,” Minaj posted, followed by #FendiPrintsOn #ThatIsAFendiFakk coming soon tease.

It’s safe to assume that Fendi could be eyeing a capsule collaboration with the artist, although the Rome-based company declined to comment on the speculation. Silvia Venturini Fendi showed appreciation for the post, with several heart and fire emojis.

Fendi has been busy launching several Millennial-friendly capsule collections, including the Fendi Mania, based on the Fendi/Fila logo created by Instagram artist @hey_reilly last year, or the Roma Amor capsule dropped in May, teaming with graffiti artist Pref, for a collection comprised of ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men and kids. At the same time, the company introduced Gentle Fendi sunglasses in a partnership with hot South Korean brand Gentle Monster. Last year, Fendi launched a capsule collection hinging on the brand’s storied FF logo first designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1965, standing for Fun Fur.

Minaj is frequently spotted at fashion shows and events and she attended the Fendi show in Milan last September. During Milan Fashion Week that month, she also made an appearance at the Diesel flagship in the city to promote a capsule collection designed with the Italian label.