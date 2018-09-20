TENNIS, ANYONE? There was hardly any breathing room in the front row at Fendi — literally, as Chiara Ferragni nuzzled her husband, rapper Fedez, unfazed by the crowds of photographers angling at them. Ditto for Nicki Minaj, who was sitting on the other side of the runway unfazed by the paparazzi frenzy. Wearing pieces from the Fendi Mania capsule collection based on the Fendi/Fila logo created by Instagram artist @hey_reilly were Barbara Becker, Boris Becker’s first wife, and Emily McEnroe, daughter of John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal. The two caught up backstage. ”I was especially surprised to see her again, because I saw her when she was a baby, but now that I see her like this I had to double-check,” Becker said. Asked about wearing the Fendi/Fila looks nodding to Fila’s storied tennis tradition, Becker said that because she had “known Fila for long, long time, it’s very easy to understand the collaboration. For me it makes a lot of sense.”

Of the capsule, McEnroe said “it can be dressed up or down, it’s exciting.” Becker said she had a few projects coming up with her wallpaper collection but she highlighted the fact that she was “an empty nester,” since a day earlier. “I brought my youngest, Elias, into college. He got into London. But my other son lives in Berlin, so this is not new.”