Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Nicola Coughlan Opens Up About New Season of ‘Bridgerton’ and How the Netflix Show Has Influenced Her Style

The Irish actress attended the Christopher Kane show in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Nicola
Nicola Coughlan and Lara Stone at the Christopher Kane show in London. Getty Images

LONDON — The Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week was “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan’s rare day off from filming season three of the hit Netflix Regency drama.

“We’re filming well into the new year, it takes months and months to film a season,” Coughlan said, adding that they’re two episodes down.

“It’s quite nice to dress up as myself rather than Penelope [her character from “Bridgerton”],” she said, sitting next to model Lara Stone.

The show, she added, has “had a massive influence on my style because I think seeing a garment being made from scratch and the amount of effort that goes into it has really made me appreciate fashion in a different way and made me want to explore it.”

Coughlan has become a fixture on the fashion scene with designers such as Emilia Wickstead, Susie Cave of The Vampire’s Wife and Roksanda Ilinčić offering to dress her.

Nicola Coughlan on her way to the Christopher Kane show. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images) GC Images

“Every time I’ve worn something of his [Kane], it feels really feminine, but really cool because it has an edge to it,” she said, describing her long black dress with embroidered beads at the chest.

“He’s just a really cool, nice guy and I think in this world we need to support the good, nice people,” said Coughlan, praising the designer’s personable nature.

In June, she hinted to WWD that Lady Whistledown was getting a “a whole different color palette” that might not be that far off from Tiffany blue.

“The looks are major,” teased Coughlan of the new season, explaining that there were moments where she was shown fabrics that made her tear up. 

“I know it sounds silly, but it’s amazing seeing the evolution of the character, her becoming a woman and the cuts of the garment,” she said.

“A person just embellishes my dresses, that’s her sole job,” said Coughlan, adding that viewers will get a preview of one of her looks in the coming weeks.

