×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Corsican Chic

Fashion

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Business

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts Brunette Hair Wearing Fendi at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood

The actress attended with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, whom she married in April.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Nicola
Ayo Edebiri attends Variety Power of
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick
Chase Dillon and Camryn Jones attend
Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in
View ALL 12 Photos

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new look.

On Thursday, the actress debuted her new brunette hair on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. She wore a look by Fendi, which was a check-printed cotton asymmetrical strapless bustier with a waist belt paired with matching low-rise trousers.

The usually blonde Peltz Beckham dyed her hair brown last month, and was sporting a haircut that included messy short bangs.

For the night, she was styled by Leslie Fremar, who also works with the likes of Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux and Charlize Theron.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Nicola Peltz Beckham attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Nicola Peltz Beckham attends Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented by Facebook Gaming. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The “Transformers” actress, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, attended the event with her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest child of English football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Thursday’s event, presented by Facebook Gaming, celebrated Variety’s 2022 Young Hollywood impact list, honoring 50 actors, musicians and content creators aged 25 and under. Angus Cloud of “Euphoria,” Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Halle Bailey and Becky G are this year’s cover stars.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood presented by Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood presented by Facebook Gaming. Michael Buckner for Variety

In April, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Peltz Beckham’s family estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where nearly 600 guests attended the wedding.

For the nuptials, Peltz Beckham opted for a custom dress by Valentino, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli himself, while the groom and his immediate family, including his father and his brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham, wore custom suits by Dior.

According to multiple outlets, some of the stars on the guest list included Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster as well as Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Mel B.

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Hot Summer Bags

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nicola Peltz Debuts Brunette Hair in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad