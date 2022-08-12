Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts Brunette Hair Wearing Fendi at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new look.

On Thursday, the actress debuted her new brunette hair on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. She wore a look by Fendi, which was a check-printed cotton asymmetrical strapless bustier with a waist belt paired with matching low-rise trousers.

The usually blonde Peltz Beckham dyed her hair brown last month, and was sporting a haircut that included messy short bangs.

For the night, she was styled by Leslie Fremar, who also works with the likes of Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux and Charlize Theron.

Nicola Peltz Beckham attends Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented by Facebook Gaming. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The “Transformers” actress, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, attended the event with her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest child of English football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Thursday’s event, presented by Facebook Gaming, celebrated Variety’s 2022 Young Hollywood impact list, honoring 50 actors, musicians and content creators aged 25 and under. Angus Cloud of “Euphoria,” Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Halle Bailey and Becky G are this year’s cover stars.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood presented by Facebook Gaming. Michael Buckner for Variety

In April, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Peltz Beckham’s family estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where nearly 600 guests attended the wedding.

For the nuptials, Peltz Beckham opted for a custom dress by Valentino, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli himself, while the groom and his immediate family, including his father and his brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham, wore custom suits by Dior.

According to multiple outlets, some of the stars on the guest list included Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster as well as Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Mel B.