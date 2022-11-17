×
Nicola Peltz Beckham Goes Ethereal in Miu Miu Cocktail Dress With Feather-trim Details for ‘Chippendales’ Premiere

The actress was accompanied by her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, on the red carpet.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" on Nov. 15 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Chippendales” in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, wearing a white cocktail dress.

In honor of the new Hulu television show, which her brother Will Peltz stars in, Peltz Beckham wore a white sleeveless cocktail dress with a low-cut neckline and a feather trim skirt by Miu Miu.

She coordinated the look with a pair of bronze open-toe strappy platform sandals. For jewelry, Peltz Beckham wore a ring, a bejeweled bracelet and necklace.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” on Nov. 15 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Peltz Beckham worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to create her look for the premiere. Welch also works with Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailey Bieber.

For makeup, Peltz Beckham went for an evening-ready look, including a nude lip, blush, wingtip eyeliner and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy, flowing style.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” on Nov. 15 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

In August at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event, Peltz Beckham debuted her brunette hair while wearing Fendi.

Her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, accompanied the actress to the event. Brooklyn coordinated with his wife and wore a classic black suit, a white button-down shirt, shiny black formal shoes and a necklace.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” on Nov. 15 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

The Peltz Beckhams are known for their busy social calendar of events. In addition to the recent red carpet appearance in support of Nicola’s brother Will, the two also attended Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week debut in September.

“Chippendales” tells the story of Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who became the founder of the now-famous male revue Chippendales. The series stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Spencer Boldman, Juliette Lewis, Will Peltz and Dan Stevens. The series debuts on Hulu on Nov. 22. Episodes will air in a weekly format.

