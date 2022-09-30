×
Nicola Peltz Attends Victoria Beckham Paris Debut With Husband Brooklyn

The daughter-in-law of Victoria Beckham made a highly anticipated appearance at the Spice Girl-turned-designer's spring 2023 show.

Brookyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attending
Brookyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attending Victoria Beckham show in Paris. Tianwei Zhang/WWD

Nicola Peltz, the daughter-in-law of Victoria Beckham, attended the designer’s Paris debut with her husband Brooklyn Beckham at the military hospital Val-de-Grâce on Friday afternoon.

Peltz and Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham, arrived very differently from the other guests. While the rest had to get out of cars outside the gate, the couple’s car drove into the courtyard. They came out together in coordinated black tops and jeans. Peltz accessorized her look with a cross necklace and a Balenciaga croc-embossed Hourglass bag.

Inside the venue, the couple chatted with Anna Wintour, and sat next to Romeo Beckham and British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful, alongside Harper Seven Beckham and her father David Beckham.

For the first time, the Spice Girl-turned-designer tagged Peltz on her Instagram post. Her daughter-in-law later reposted and said: “Congratulations Victoria Beckham on a beautiful show.”

There has been brewing speculation in tabloids that Posh Spice did not get along with Peltz, whose family is rumored to be 10 times wealthier than the Beckhams. Online spectators also noticed that the former Spice Girl member has never liked any picture of Peltz on Instagram.

Peltz’s appearance Friday sent a friendly message to the designer and helped her generate great publicity for the loss-making brand.

Victoria Beckham has been tweaking her business plan over the last year, hiring a new design director, Lara Barrio, and launching accessories and body lines.

The spring collection delivered on both new categories and brought a younger, sexier edge to the brand, with plenty of lingerie influences, lace and latex, and fresh takes on the season’s fringe trend, alongside Beckham’s trademark offbeat color mixes, featuring chartreuse, mustard, pink, periwinkle, red, black and white.

There were lots of bias-cut slips, and cascading ruffle minidresses draped and cut to reveal lacy VB underthings and stockings with VB logos. Jersey dresses, ruched into a heart over the chest, had twin cutouts at the top of the derriere, revealing latex leggings underneath.

Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham married earlier this year in Palm Beach, Florida, where Peltz wore a wedding gown by Valentino.

The ceremony was attended by guests including Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsey, Eva Longoria, and former Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C, in addition to the groom’s parents. It generated more than $54 million in total media impact value, according to Launchmetrics.

