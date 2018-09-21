THEY MET IN FASHION: Two of the fashion world’s more elusive personalities — Nicolas Ghesquière and Grace Coddington — will sit down for a conversation with Alina Cho at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Oct. 22.

Ghesquière, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections, and Grace Coddington, former creative director for Vogue, have a lot of common ground in and out of fashion. They will speak about their recent collaboration for Louis Vuitton, their love of animals and future plans. One shared commitment is their chat on “Face to Grace,” Coddington’s new Made to Measure series.

In next month’s installment of “The Atelier With Alina Cho,” the pair will have a good deal to discuss, given their contributions to the fashion industry. Their creativity and stewardship has led to an understanding of fashion as art — a topic that will no doubt be a hit with guests in the audience.

In May, Ghesquière renewed his contract with the LVMH Moët Hennessy-owned Louis Vuitton. The designer first took on the role in 2013, following in the footsteps of Marc Jacobs. With Ghesquière’s creative input, the world’s biggest luxury brand reported “unprecedented” growth in ready-to-wear and leather goods in a statement last spring. His early days were spent at Balenciaga, joining the company in 1995 and being named creative director in 1997.

After more than 30 years at Vogue, she first took a step back from her full-time role in 2016, becoming creative director at large. More recently in August, she was named a contributor to the magazine. Coddington has been busy with all sorts of side projects including lending a hand to two books with Michael Roberts, another Condé Nast alum. After last fall’s success of “GingerNutz: The Jungle Memoir of a Model Orangutan,” the pair recently released “GingerNutz Takes Paris” earlier this month.

Coddington has helped to groom other fashion insiders through the years including Vanity Fair’s executive fashion director Samira Nasr, who started in fashion as Coddington’s assistant at Vogue.