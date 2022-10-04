×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for Hit Musical ‘Starmania’

It is the first time the designer, currently at the helm of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections, has created costumes for the stage.

Nicolas Ghesquière's Stella costume for Starmania.
Nicolas Ghesquière's Stella costume for "Starmania." Jean Baptiste Mondino

STARSTRUCK: Nicolas Ghesquière is turning his hand to stage costumes for the first time. When a new production of 1970s French rock opera “Starmania” — arguably the most famous and successful French musical of all time — hits Paris in November, it will be with costumes from the designer, currently at the helm of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections.

“Like many, I was nursed in childhood by ‘Starmania,’ it is a work with a visionary dystopian dimension that fascinates me,” Ghesquière stated.

The new production, which opens at the Seine Musicale on Nov. 8 before a national tour from February through June next year, is directed by Thomas Jolly and choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

For his costumes, Ghesquière said he wanted to “imagine how the emblematic characters from ‘Starmania’ would be dressed in 2022.” The themes of the musical, he said, “resonate more than ever today, and I wanted to elaborate an ultra-contemporary wardrobe accordingly.”

The costumes are adapted from Ghesquière’s collections at Louis Vuitton as well as some new designs. “Each character embodies one of my collections, like a repertoire of the vocabulary of the house,” he said.

“Starmania,” with music by musician and composer Michel Berger and words by Luc Plamondon, was originally staged in 1978 and many of its songs have since become part of French popular culture.

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Hot Summer Bags

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nicolas Ghesquière Creates Costumes for 'Starmania'

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad