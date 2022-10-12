Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming

×
The actress reprises her role as Lisa Todd Wexley in HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 2 the follow up series to "Sex and the City" on the Upper East Side on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
View ALL 11 Photos

Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.”

The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Nicole Ari Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 2 the follow up series to "Sex and the City" on the Upper East Sid on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Nicole Ari Parker is seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” season 2, the follow-up series to “Sex and the City” on the Upper East Side on Oct. 11, 2022, in New York City. GC Images

The dramatic headpiece by Philip Treacy incorporated red petals, giving an avant-garde aesthetic to the already vibrant hues.

The look by Valentino is similar to Frances McDormand’s outfit from the 2018 Met Gala, which included an almost identical headpiece in turquoise designed in collaboration with Philip Treacy for Valentino’s spring 2018 couture collection. The theme for that year’s Met Gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 2 the follow up series to "Sex and the City" on the Upper East Sid on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson are seen on the set of “And Just Like That” season 2, the follow-up series to “Sex and the City,” on the Upper East Side on Oct. 11. GC Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Frances McDormand attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Frances McDormand attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. Getty Images

In “And Just Like That,” Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley, a friend of longtime “Sex and the City” franchise character Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis. Parker’s character is an Upper East Side mom known for her fashion sense married to a hedge fund manager played by Christopher Jackson.

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have returned as the costume designers for season two of “And Just Like That.” The costume design duo has featured top brands on the show including Dior, Chanel and Carolina Herrera. After the season one finale of “And Just Like That,” searches for Valentino dresses skyrocketed after Carrie wore an orange Valentino couture gown.

“And Just Like That” season two is currently filming in New York City. In addition to Parker, the show’s main cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, will all return.

