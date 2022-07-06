×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Nicole Kidman Sets the Mood for Walking Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in Backstage Video

The Oscar-winning actress joined Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and others on the runway.

Nicole Kidman at Balenciaga
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
View ALL 59 Photos

Nicole Kidman was among the many stars who walked at Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture runway show.

The Oscar-winning actress was tapped by Balenciaga creative director Demna to model in his second couture show for the design house. Kidman walked the runway wearing a silver, light-reflecting one shoulder gown featuring a lengthy train. She paired the gown with black opera gloves.

Kidman was among the many stars who walked Balenciaga’s runway. Other celebrities and models who helped unveil the collection included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid, among others.

On Instagram, Kidman gave a behind-the-scenes look prior to her walking the show. She posted a video of herself dressed in the Balenciaga couture dress waiting her turn to walk the runway.

She also posted a second video of herself backstage with Campbell.

Prior to the show, Kidman was seen outside the Balenciaga salon alongside husband Keith Urban where she was wearing a black Balenciaga blouse paired with a black leather skirt. The couple posed for photos together before making their way inside.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart at Balenciaga on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at Balenciaga on July 6, 2022, in Paris. Getty Images For Balenciaga

PHOTOS: Click to See Balenciaga’s Couture Fall 2022 Collection 

READ MORE HERE: 

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Nicole Kidman on Her Hair and Investing in Hair Care Brand Vegamour 

Balenciaga is Opening a ‘Couture Store’ in Paris 

