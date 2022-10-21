×
Nicole Kidman Goes Green With Shimmering Details for Omega’s Country-themed ‘One Night In Nashville’ Celebration

The Swiss watch company hosted the event to honor its history in women’s watchmaking.

Nicole Kidman at the Omega "One Night In Nashville" event at the Marathon Music Works venue in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2022.
Nicole Kidman shimmered in an emerald green one-shoulder sequin mini dress with Roger Vivier pumps on Thursday in Nashville for Omega’s “One Night in Nashville” celebration, which recognized the Swiss watch brand’s history in creating women’s timepieces.

The Oscar winner accessorized with an Omega 34-mm Constellation Small Seconds watch in 18-carat Sedna gold, featuring a diamond-paved bezel and sun-brushed burgundy dial. 

Nicole Kidman at the Omega “One Night In Nashville” event at the Marathon Music Works venue in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2022. COURTESY OF OMEGA

In a statement, Omega’s U.S. president Arnaud Michon said the brand’s “reputation resonates with women who have the same commitment to excellence, adding, “We always aim high and that’s why we earn the respect of incredible talents like Nicole.”

Kidman has been a brand ambassador for the company since 2005 and was featured in the latest campaign, which highlighted her and the many other female Omega ambassadors’ sense of style. 

“It was a delight to have my Omega family in Nashville. Omega has invited me all over the world but nothing is more special than celebrating with them in my hometown,” the actress said in a statement. 

The Omega evening in Nashville included intimate dining with a Tennessee flair. Other guests included Julia Michaels, Lily Aldridge and Karen Elson. 

