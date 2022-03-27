Nicole Kidman, Regé-Jean Page, Olivia Culpo and More Fete Armani on Oscars Weekend

Giorgio Armani brought the excitement of Oscars weekend to Rodeo Drive on Saturday night.

“Are you OK? You look a little overwhelmed,” said Nicole Kidman, sweetly taking a moment in the crush to meet — and check in on — Alan Kim, the nine-year-old “Minari” star who was a bit wide-eyed standing on a table in his pint-sized Armani suit and sneakers to pose with the actress.

The fete drew hundreds of people to the renovated flagship, both inside the lush interior and outside on the sidewalks, where fans lined up to catch a glimpse — and hopefully a snap — of guests including Regé-Jean Page, Tiffany Haddish, Alexandra Daddario, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Adrien Brody, Sophia Loren and many more.

“I can’t believe this,” said Roberta Armani, who cohosted the event with Kidman, of the scene under the dramatic, palm-tree-flanked GA entrance, with the house’s crystal embroidered creations dazzling in the front window. (Giorgio Armani did not make the trip to Los Angeles.)

“Mr. Armani has always been very kind to me, I have known him for decades,” said Kidman when asked why she wanted to co-host. “And I wanted to wear this Armani suit!” she said, striking a pose in a black pantsuit with a crystal-embroidered bustier underneath, a look she wore with practical flats.

Kidman is nominated for best actress for her role in “Being the Ricardos.” She shared her favorite quality about Lucille Ball, whom she portrayed in the film.

“Her resilience — that she created a second and third chance. She just kept going, no matter how many times she was knocked down she kept going,” said Kidman. “I also like in this story, you got to see…people always realized she was funny, but maybe didn’t realize how serious she was and committed to her art. But she also wanted a home, which is a big thing culturally. Because a lot of times women think they can have either-or but she wanted both, and was always trying to juggle having them both.”

Regé-Jean Page at the Giorgio Armani party in Los Angeles on Saturday. Courtesy

Guests drank Champagne and green tea vodka cocktails, and mingled among the clothes, including a reissue of the crystal tank dress worn by Linda Evangelista on the spring 1991 runway, and other looks dripping bugle beads and beckoning a touch.

VIP clients angled for photos with Armani-clad next-gen celebs like Sebastian Stan (wearing a sporty electric blue silk shirt, matching pants and sneakers look); Olivia Culpo (in a minimalist-elegant oyster-hued draped silk dress), and Adria Arjona (in a casual-chic orange washed silk suit), ensuring the next chapter of GA in Hollywood is being written.

Sebastian Stan at the Giorgio Armani party March 26, 2022. Courtesy

Adria Arjona at the Giorgio Armani party in Los Angeles on Saturday. Courtesy