Nicole Kidman Turns to Armani Privé for ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere

Nicole Kidman has brought her signature style to the red carpet once more.

For the premiere of “Being the Ricardos,” the actress wore a strapless taupe tulle ballgown by Armani Privé featuring a sweetheart neckline embellished with crystals and ruffle detailing. She wore heels by Jimmy Choo and a watch by Omega, for which she has been a longtime ambassador.

Kidman wore her hair in a messy updo and her makeup was simple, finished with a bold red lip. She was styled by Julia von Boehm, who has also worked with the likes of Haley Bennett and Sigourney Weaver.

Nicole Kidman Michael Buckner for Variety

Armani has dressed Kidman for some of the biggest events over the last few years. This year alone, the award-winning actress wore the designer’s creations to the Screen Actors Guild Awards and, most recently, the InStyle Awards.

The upcoming biographical drama, which also stars Javier Bardem, tells the story of the relationship between famed Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, both of whom starred in the popular sitcom “I Love Lucy.” The film was directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Kidman and Bardem play Ball and Arnaz, respectively. Starring alongside them are J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy and Clark Gregg.

The film is set to have a limited theatrical release by Amazon Studios exclusively on Dec. 10 before it is available to stream globally starting Dec. 12.

READ MORE HERE:

Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Meet Jo Ellen Pellman, the Breakout Cast as Lead Alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman

‘The Undoing’ Breakout Matilda De Angelis Learned English to Work Opposite Nicole Kidman