NEW YORK — Nicole Miller is taking on the chief executive role of her company, succeeding her longtime business partner Bud Konheim, who died April 13 at the age of 84.

The decision for Miller to assume the additional role is in line with the company’s succession plan. Miller said Monday, “Bud set a great plan for the future of the company so I feel very comfortable going forwards.”

While the cofounder does expect to hire a ceo down the road, that is not imminent. “At some point, I probably will but I don’t feel I need to hire someone tomorrow,” she said.

The company has created an advisory council to help with further expansion plans and the brand has revealed a series of executive changes. China and the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, are among the label’s newer international markets. Several initiatives and licensing partners are said to be close to being revealed.

”Bud was a both a close friend and a great partner for over 30 years,” Miller said.

Miller and Konheim first teamed up in the late Seventies when he hired her as a designer at P.J. Walsh. The duo later went out on their own to start Nicole Miller Inc. and kept the Seventh Avenue based-company private, as it remains today.

Miller will continue to be hands-on, overseeing the development and expansion of the brand, as well as the design and showing of the Nicole Miller collection at New York Fashion Week and other venues.

In addition to Miller’s enhanced role, there are other executive changes at the sportswear company. Cynthia Nixon, executive vice president of product development and licensing, will add the post of chief licensing officer and head of global brand development. Nixon has worked in the industry for more than 25 years and has been at the company since 2007.

Allison Hodge, a former vice president of communications, has rejoined the company as vice president of communications and brand messaging. Tony LaDolce, the brand’s longtime vice president of finance, will now serve as vice president of finance and administration.

On another front, Nicole Miller Inc. has created an advisory board with Alan Miller of ECI/Shanghai Shenda, its production partner and licensee; Mary Dougherty, retail entrepreneur and independent brand consultant; Howard Krant of Adeptus Partners, the company’s financial advisers; attorney David Berg, the company’s outside counsel, and Larry Promisel, principal in LDP Digital Consulting.