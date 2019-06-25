RAISE A GLASS: Nicole Miller will be honored by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation at the 15th annual Hamptons Happening on July 13.

As this year’s fashion honoree, Miller will be joined at the cancer research benefit by chef honoree Lidia Bastianich, business honoree Antonella Bertello and restaurateur honoree Ian Duke. Miller first teamed with the SWCRF in 2014 to launch the Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon and she staged a fashion show. In the years that followed, other designers have done the same, helping to raise a total of more than $600,000 for cancer research. Miller said of the SWCRF, “They’re big on genetic research and the future of cancer care.”

This summer’s SWCRF event will feature a “Tour de Cuisine” theme with gourmet food, wine and spirit tastings. Miller has been going to the Hamptons on a consistent basis for more than 20 years, which is when she and her husband first bought a house there. She will be hosting her own East End events this summer.

Her summer entertaining will include bottles of her new signature rosé. “I love sipping rosé in the summer. The opportunity just came up. What’s great about it is it’s from Bordeaux; it’s not from Provence. All of the rosés are from Provence mostly, or California or Long Island. And it’s organic and vegan so it has a lot of things going for it,” Miller said. “And being French, I like my wine.”

A wine tasting will be held probably in Sag Harbor this summer and a clean-up-the-beach walk is also being planned. Afterward, the clean-up crew will be rewarded with some rosé. “We all care about the Hamptons and keeping the Hamptons beautiful,” Miller said.

The designer will also be hosting a luncheon for her author friend Candace Bushnell, whose new book “Is There Still Sex in the City?” will be released Aug. 6. That gathering will be a private one at Miller’s house. But her New York City fans will be able to find her rosé at Whole Foods, the Chelsea Wine Cellar, Mitchell’s Wine & Liquor store and Winebook. Hamptons goers will find it at Le Bilboquet’s outpost in Sag Harbor and at Baron’s Cove among other locales.