In recognition of Giving Tuesday, Nicole Miller has forged a partnership with Dress for Success, the global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

For the month of December, Miller will donate one item of clothing to Dress for Success for every item sold online so that women all over the world can begin to build a professional wardrobe.

“I have always strived to empower women through what they wear and this partnership with Dress for Success is in every way staying true to that. I am happy to provide support to women who are looking to get back into the work force and help them feel confident during these uncertain times,” Miller told WWD.

“The goal is to help them achieve economic independence so that they can in turn empower their friends, families and communities. As the pandemic continues to limit resources, it is now more important than ever to be an ally and help women succeed long-term,” she added.

The brand is also starting a donation page of its e-commerce site so consumers can have an opportunity to support the organization.

