Cooking appears to be the hobby of choice for many fashion designers these days. Nicole Miller will be doing a Zoom virtual cooking show Sept. 16 with Pamela Morgan, a chef, event planner and culinary consultant and one of the donors of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. Morgan has her own YouTube show, called “Flirting With Flavors.”

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT. Morgan will be making two recipes: Fall Sangria with Nicole Miller Rosé, and Pantry Linguine with tuna, green olives, sun-dried tomatoes, capers and anchovies.

The cooking party benefits the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation and is the first event of its kind for the foundation. It is part of its Pay It Forward initiative. Over the years, Miller has done numerous events and a fashion show for the foundation.

Miller, who will be showing her spring collection the same day at 1 p.m., will emcee the event and provide some cooking tips from her own experiences. A friend of Morgan’s, Miller said she’s been to a lot of her potluck dinner parties. “She always has amazing food,” she said.

But, she added, “I won’t be able to taste anything.”

Asked why not, Miller said she’ll be doing the Zoom from her office, and Morgan will be at her home. Miller plans to talk about what Morgan’s going to make and their mutual cooking experiences. “We’ve had a lot of food bonding,” she said.

Tickets start at $35 and go up to $100 and are available at waxmancancer.org/cooking. All ticket holders are automatically entered to win prize baskets.