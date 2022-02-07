Nigo’s First Kenzo Drop, Valentino’s SJP Boost, Dior’s New Coin

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: The Nigo era at Kenzo will start with a flower.

The first limited-edition drop under the house’s new artistic director features a floral graphic inspired by the boke, a Japanese quince bush that blooms in February. It will adorn sweatshirts, long-sleeved T-shirts, a jersey cardigan and nylon coach jackets.

The line is scheduled to go on sale on Saturday in selected stores and on Kenzo’s website, as a prelude to his debut collection for fall 2022. The brand said it plans to release three additional drops for spring, each revolving around natural elements, in line with the legacy of the label’s founder Kenzo Takada.

In conjunction with the collection, Kenzo will release a limited edition of 100 NFTs, marking its official entry into Web 3.0. Each drop will be accompanied by a collection of NFTs that unlock exclusive access into the world of Kenzo, with additional information and updates to be posted on the label’s social channels.

Looks from Nigo’s first limited-edition capsule collection for Kenzo. Courtesy of Kenzo

For his first capsule, Nigo has designed two five-piece wardrobes for women and men, but the collection is genderless in spirit. It also includes an oversize hoodie, cargo pants and a cargo skirt in Japanese washed cotton twill. “The drop is largely retained in white as a nod to the image of a blank page: new beginnings,” Kenzo said in a statement.

It comes on the heels of Nigo’s runway debut during Paris Fashion Week for the fall men’s collections, which drew a crowd of top musicians including Ye, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, Gunna and Pusha T. — JOELLE DIDERICH

A VALENTINO BOOST: The “And Just Like That” finale had a major impact on fashion searches in the 24 hours since the episode’s debut.

According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for “Valentino dresses” skyrocketed following the “Sex and the City” reboot finale, increasing by 1,085 percent. Searches for “long orange dresses” also increased by 194 percent.

The searches relate to the final episode’s major fashion moment where Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw is seen in Paris wearing an oversize, orange Valentino gown from the design house’s spring 2019 couture collection. Bradshaw wore the dress when she spread her late husband, Mr. Big’s, ashes off the same bridge he confessed his love for her in the original show’s finale.

The character paired the couture dress with fuchsia-colored gloves, which caused searches for “pink gloves” to increase by 273 percent.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Valentino in “And Just Like That.” Courtesy of HBO

Other looks in the finale also influenced fashion searches. Bradshaw’s look during her coworker’s impromptu wedding — which consisted of an emerald, floral-print Oscar de la Renta dress, lace jacket and a Nakard green onyx beaded necklace — caused searches for “lace jackets” to rise by 214 percent and searches for “green pearl necklaces” to jump by 171 percent. Additionally, searches for “floral print dresses” increased by 117 percent.

Bradshaw’s character wasn’t the only one who influenced fashion searches in the finale. Searches for “Erdem dresses” also saw a rise of 72 percent following Kristin Davis’ character Charlotte York wearing a floral Erdem dress during the episode’s brunch scene.

While the reboot has received mixed reviews since its debut, “And Just Like That” has consistently caused increases in fashion searches related to the fashion seen in the show. The reboot’s first episode saw several big increases in fashion searches, such as a jump of 1,150 percent for Dries van Noten after Bradshaw wears a floral-print jacket from the designer brand in the opening scene.

“Sex and the City” had a lengthy list of standout fashion moments during its six seasons on HBO and its two movies, and the reboot continued this practice both by bringing back signature looks and creating brand new fashion moments. This included bringing back Bradshaw’s Versace Mille Feuille dress that she wore in Paris during the “Sex and the City” finale, and the new Norma Kamali Diana dress Bradshaw wears on her first date after Mr. Big’s death that many fans compared to the character’s “naked dress” from the original series. — LAYLA ILCHI

GOLD STANDARD: The Paris Mint, Dior and Sotheby’s have joined forces for a one-of-a-kind auction to take place on March 2 in the French capital.

The Paris Mint, or Monnaie de Paris, worked with the house of Dior last year on a unique 4.4-pound gold coin featuring the shape of the first perfume bottle created by Christian Dior for his first fragrance, Miss Dior. The design — which also includes other iconic Dior symbols, such as a star, half-bow, houndstooth checking and a bouquet of roses — was created by general minter Joaquin Jimenez. The coin is to be presented in a showcase shaped like a sewing box.

Monnaie de Paris Miss Dior Coin Courtesy of Monnaie de Paris

This is the first coin the mint has made weighing 4.4 pounds and the first one it has ever presented at auction. The coin’s pre-sale estimate runs between 200,000 euros and 300,000 euros.

Some of the auction’s proceeds are to go the association Fleurs d’Exception de Pays de Grasse, which sets out to protect, promote and bring the southern French city’s crops of flowers to their full potential.

“It supports young farmers, fosters the transmission of traditional expertise, advocates for local heritage, and works to safeguard the environment and biodiversity,” according to Sotheby’s.

The Miss Dior coin will go under the block during a live auction at Sotheby’s Paris scheduled to take place on March 2 at 9 a.m. CET. The sale is part of the auction house’s first Luxury Week of 2022, known as Re(LUX). — JENNIFER WEIL