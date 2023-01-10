×
Nike to Release Motivational Book Looking Back as Well as Into the Future

"No Finish Line" will be released on Feb. 14 in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

NIke 'No Finish Line.'
The new Nike book. courtesy

Need a little inspiration before the start of the spring sports season? Nike is ready to help.

Next month, the sporting goods giant will release “No Finish Line,” a new book that encourages the next generation of athletes to image “the infinite possibilities of design and sport.”

Nike, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, takes a look back at its history and also offers its vision for the next half-century.

The book includes a forward by John Hoke, Nike’s chief design officer, as well as a speculative fiction piece by journalist Geoff Manaugh and essays by Sam Grawe, who wrote the book “Nike: Better Is Temporary,” who describes five major changes that design may undergo in the coming years after interviewing more than a dozen Nike designers, scientists, engineers, researchers and executives.

“It’s been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it,” Hoke wrote. “At Nike, we wholeheartedly agree. For over 50 years, we’ve endeavored to create a better future for athletes. This compels us forward, always. When we say, ‘There is no finish line,’ it’s not a lazy reference to an unending grind or destination-less journey, but rather an expression of our belief in the limitless potential of sport — and design.”

The book touches on sport research, technology and manufacturing and includes illustrations by Bráulio Amado and synthesized imagery by PWR.

The pocket-size paperback will retail for $26 and will be available beginning Feb. 14 at bookstores in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

