Nike Releases ‘Boundless Expression’ Images to Highlight Women

Nike is once again shining a spotlight on women.

On Wednesday, the company dropped a series of images featuring 14 elite athletes, trainers and other collaborators from the worlds of dance, design, style and photography to celebrate what it is calling “Boundless Expression.”

The effort is intended to highlight the company’s belief that style is a form of self-expression and wellness includes a focus on body, mind and life.

“Our ambition is to be the biggest champion for all women and girls, making them feel seen and included,” the company said. “And whether it’s celebrating all forms of or taking action to create bigger change, our commitment is to prove it with innovative, style-led products that deliver meaningful benefits; experiences that go beyond traditional forms of sport and encompass holistic fitness, and significant progress across our purpose-led goals for people, planet and play.”

This includes some women’s-specific product such as the Nike Leak Protection: Period short, the new women’s World Cup kits and others.

The photos are featured on the Nike website. Courtesy of Nike

“For the last 50 years, we’ve been both irreverent and directive — Just Do It. We’ve encouraged people everywhere to take charge and go for it,” said Liz Weldon, vice president of Nike global women’s brand management. “Today, we’re meeting people where they are. We want everyone to be able to realize their best selves across mind, body and life. And we’re celebrating all forms of movement, for all women and all bodies. We see women and girls leading change in all facets of society, and we want to be her biggest champion.”

The Boundless Expression launch comes shortly after the company received significant criticism among women for tapping transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its sports bras. Bud Light has also faced backlash and boycotts for using Mulvaney to promote its product.

Nike executives have not responded directly to the Mulvaney issue, only commenting on the company’s Instagram page: “Hate speech, bullying or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted.” Bud Light, whose parent company Anheuser-Busch lost $6 billion in value following the controversy, responded: “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Nike is already the largest women’s footwear and apparel company in the world with sales of $8.3 billion in fiscal 2022 and has identified the 2020s as the decade of women where it hopes to further increase its sales and reach among females.