Nike has further increased its efforts to support health-care workers battling the coronavirus.

On Monday, the sporting goods giant said it will partner with the nonprofit organization Good360 in the U.S., as well as with local organizations across Europe, to donate more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment globally. The donation is worth $5.5 million.

Nike drew on its roster of athletes including Joshua Buatsi, Cristina Chirichella, Amandine Henry, Sabrina Ionescu, Anni Espar Llaquet, Ja Morant, Joc Pederson, Casey Short and Nafi Thiam to announce the donation of 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse to health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration. An additional 2,500 pairs are being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and Belgium.

Unveiled in November 2019, the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is the company’s first shoe designed for the health-care industry. It is specifically designed with a fit, cushioning and traction system that works to secure the foot in hospital conditions. It was developed in partnership with medical workers at Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Ore.

Good360, a longtime Nike partner that specializes in product donation distribution, will administer the program and ensure the shoes are delivered to the appropriate hospitals and other facilities. In addition, approximately 95,000 pairs of soccer socks offering mild compression will also be delivered through Good360 for health-care workers in Los Angeles and New York City.

Nike has also donated 1,100 Nike Sportswear kits — which include a drawstring bag, water bottle, hat or headband and socks — to health-care workers in New York City. Across Europe, Nike has donated nearly 4,000 pairs of shoes and more than 3,500 pieces of sweat-wicking Dri-FIT apparel to more than a dozen hospitals and shelters.

Jorge Casimiro, chief social and community impact officer for Nike, Inc., said: “At Nike, we’re proud to support our courageous health-care workers combatting COVID-19 and caring for our communities. To continue showing our gratitude for their tireless efforts, Nike is coming together with Nike athletes to say thank you. Air Zoom Pulse shoes were specifically designed for health-care workers who often stand for the majority of their shifts and walk, on average, four to five miles while at work. We hope these product donations help ease their days. Today’s announcement, together with our employees’ donations through our two-to-one matching gift program and our initial contributions, brings our total COVID-19 response to more than $25 million.”

Nike has been producing personal protective equipment including face shields and respirator lenses since mid-March. Its employees have also donated $2 million, which was matched on a two-to-one level by the company, to support community organizations in need.