×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Everything to Know About the Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration

The 15-piece collection is available to shop now.

Simon Porte Jacquemus and a teaser
Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:
Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:
Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:
Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:
View ALL 61 Photos

The long-awaited Nike x Jacquemus collection is finally here.

After teasing the collection on his Instagram over the last month, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has revealed the 15-piece collection made in collaboration with the sports giant.

When the designer first revealed the collaboration was in the works, he said: “For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way. I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the 1990s.”

Now that the collaboration is available to purchase, here WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the Nike x Jacquemus collection. Read on for more.

When was the Nike x Jacquemus collection first revealed?  

The fashion designer first teased his collaboration with Nike in May on Instagram, sharing images of a tennis court marked with the Jacquemus and Nike logos. He’s since posted several other photos on Instagram sharing a look at the collection, including a pair of sneakers.

Related Galleries

At the time, Jacquemus stated his vision for the collaboration was “a world where outdoor pursuits and court sports co-mingle within a new, integrated aesthetic” and that the collection would include “a variety of hallmark Nike designs with unisex footwear and accessories.”

Some pieces from the collection were also debuted during Jacquemus’ “Le Papier” runway show on Monday in France.

When is the Nike x Jacquemus collection being released?

The Nike x Jacquemus collection is available exclusively online at Jacquemus as of Tuesday.

What does the Nike x Jacquemus collection look like? 

The 15-piece Nike x Jacquemus collection is meant to be a minimalist take on sportswear. The collection includes sports bras, cropped polo shirts, bike shorts, hoodies, bucket hats, T-shirt dresses and two colorways of the Nike Humara sneaker. The pieces are made in a white and beige color palette.

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” Jacquemus said in a statement. “I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the 1990s.”

What does the Nike x Jacquemus campaign look like?

Jacquemus has tapped musician Jorja Smith for the collection’s campaign. Smith, who was photographed by Zoë Ghertner, poses on a minimal, natural background wearing pieces from the collection.

What is the price range of the Nike x Jacquemus collection? 

The collection ranges from 40 euros for the bucket hat to 175 euros for a ribbed bodysuit.

How can I buy the Nike x Jacquemus collection?

The Nike x Jacquemus collection is available exclusively through Jacquemus’ website for now, and later this summer, the collection will be sold at Nike stores.

READ MORE HERE: 

See the Jacquemus RTW Fall 2022 Collection 

Everything to Know About the Adidas x Gucci Collection 

Jacquemus to Launch Beauty 

Jacquemus Names Bastien Daguzan as Chief Executive Officer 

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Hot Summer Bags

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nike x Jacquemus Collection Release Info:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad