Everything to Know About the Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration

The long-awaited Nike x Jacquemus collection is finally here.

After teasing the collection on his Instagram over the last month, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has revealed the 15-piece collection made in collaboration with the sports giant.

When the designer first revealed the collaboration was in the works, he said: “For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way. I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the 1990s.”

Now that the collaboration is available to purchase, here WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the Nike x Jacquemus collection. Read on for more.

When was the Nike x Jacquemus collection first revealed?

The fashion designer first teased his collaboration with Nike in May on Instagram, sharing images of a tennis court marked with the Jacquemus and Nike logos. He’s since posted several other photos on Instagram sharing a look at the collection, including a pair of sneakers.

At the time, Jacquemus stated his vision for the collaboration was “a world where outdoor pursuits and court sports co-mingle within a new, integrated aesthetic” and that the collection would include “a variety of hallmark Nike designs with unisex footwear and accessories.”

Some pieces from the collection were also debuted during Jacquemus’ “Le Papier” runway show on Monday in France.

When is the Nike x Jacquemus collection being released?

The Nike x Jacquemus collection is available exclusively online at Jacquemus as of Tuesday.

What does the Nike x Jacquemus collection look like?

The 15-piece Nike x Jacquemus collection is meant to be a minimalist take on sportswear. The collection includes sports bras, cropped polo shirts, bike shorts, hoodies, bucket hats, T-shirt dresses and two colorways of the Nike Humara sneaker. The pieces are made in a white and beige color palette.

What does the Nike x Jacquemus campaign look like?

Jacquemus has tapped musician Jorja Smith for the collection’s campaign. Smith, who was photographed by Zoë Ghertner, poses on a minimal, natural background wearing pieces from the collection.

What is the price range of the Nike x Jacquemus collection?

The collection ranges from 40 euros for the bucket hat to 175 euros for a ribbed bodysuit.

How can I buy the Nike x Jacquemus collection?

The Nike x Jacquemus collection is available exclusively through Jacquemus’ website for now, and later this summer, the collection will be sold at Nike stores.

