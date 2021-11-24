×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How Grooming Is Introducing Men to Self-care and Redefining Masculinity

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alber Elbaz Tribute Show to Get Museum Treatment

Business

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Nike Is Creating a Line With LeBron James and Liverpool F.C.

The NBA player has been a part-owner of Liverpool F.C. since 2011.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
LeBron James looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles. AP

Nike is reportedly creating a line with LeBron James and Liverpool F.C.

This month, Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner revealed that Nike is collaborating with the Los Angeles Lakers forward and the English Premier League football club to create a number of products.

Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Liverpool. The group has been the sole global marketer of James’ rights since 2011, and within that deal, the basketball player was granted a minority stake in Liverpool.

“We’re doing a product line with LeBron and Liverpool,” Werner said, according to The Boston Globe. “Nike is creating seven or eight products that connect LeBron with soccer. I don’t know specifics yet, but they’re going to create seven or eight products that rival the connection that Michael Jordan has with Nike.”

In March, James joined FSG as a partner, which made him part-owner of its subsidiaries, including the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing, New England Sports Network and Liverpool, which he already owned a 2 percent stake in.

The investment made James and his business partner Maverick Carter the company’s first Black partners.

Since becoming a part-owner in the football club, James has become more supportive of the team and its manager Jürgen Klopp, wearing the team’s kit and voicing his support for the team on social media. Liverpool won the championship in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

READ MORE HERE:

LeBron James Joins Fortnite Battle Royale in Special Outfits

LeBron James Receives the NAACP President’s Award

WWD Report Card: LeBron James, Fashion All-Star

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Line With LeBron James, Liverpool

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad