Nike Is Creating a Line With LeBron James and Liverpool F.C.

Nike is reportedly creating a line with LeBron James and Liverpool F.C.

This month, Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner revealed that Nike is collaborating with the Los Angeles Lakers forward and the English Premier League football club to create a number of products.

Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Liverpool. The group has been the sole global marketer of James’ rights since 2011, and within that deal, the basketball player was granted a minority stake in Liverpool.

“We’re doing a product line with LeBron and Liverpool,” Werner said, according to The Boston Globe. “Nike is creating seven or eight products that connect LeBron with soccer. I don’t know specifics yet, but they’re going to create seven or eight products that rival the connection that Michael Jordan has with Nike.”

LeBron’s set for a collab with Liverpool 🤝 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/1J5z3fCXcR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2021

In March, James joined FSG as a partner, which made him part-owner of its subsidiaries, including the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing, New England Sports Network and Liverpool, which he already owned a 2 percent stake in.

The investment made James and his business partner Maverick Carter the company’s first Black partners.

Since becoming a part-owner in the football club, James has become more supportive of the team and its manager Jürgen Klopp, wearing the team’s kit and voicing his support for the team on social media. Liverpool won the championship in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

