×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Nike Unveils ‘Nikeland’ Experience in Roblox

The experience encouraging players to get active comes after Nike filed trademarks for names and logos to be used in virtual reality.

Nikeland showroom
A showroom in the new Nikeland experience in Roblox Courtesy Photo

Welcome to Nikeland.

Nike unveiled a bespoke world in Roblox on Thursday designed after the company’s world headquarters.

The sportswear giant shared many facets and aspects to the virtual world. For one, Nikeland is free for anyone to visit and experience; it also allows for offline movement to translate in game (players could use their mobile device and bodies to perform long jumps).

Players can also participate in games like tag, dodgeball and “floor is lava” or design their own mini games, and players are rewarded with blue ribbons and gold medals for building their yard and finding Easter eggs. Medals can unlock virtual products for players’ avatars.

Nikeland crosses into real-life experiences as well. The company has a digital showroom where players can outfit their characters and also see a special Roblox colorway of the Mercurial football boot and launches like the Air Force 1 “Fontanka” and Air Max 2021 sneakers. Also, the company is bringing the experience to its House of Innovation store in New York City with a Snapchat lens that will transform a space in the store into an augmented reality experience.

The experience comes weeks after Nike filed trademarks for its brand names, logos and slogans. The filings sparked rumors of the company entering the metaverse and called to question exactly how they would.

Nike and Roblox previously teamed for Air Max Day in 2019, where players had an opportunity to obtain an avatar bundle comprised of three characters inspired by Nike’s Throwback Future Collection. The tie-up also celebrated Nike’s AirMax 720 sneakers.

Meanwhile, Roblox has also teamed with Gucci and Vans showing the publicly trading company’s interest in fashion and pop culture, like the popular Netflix show “Squid Game” that inspires a new experience in the Roblox world.

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Unveils 'Nikeland' Experience in Roblox

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad