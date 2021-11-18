Nike Unveils ‘Nikeland’ Experience in Roblox

Welcome to Nikeland.

Nike unveiled a bespoke world in Roblox on Thursday designed after the company’s world headquarters.

The sportswear giant shared many facets and aspects to the virtual world. For one, Nikeland is free for anyone to visit and experience; it also allows for offline movement to translate in game (players could use their mobile device and bodies to perform long jumps).

Players can also participate in games like tag, dodgeball and “floor is lava” or design their own mini games, and players are rewarded with blue ribbons and gold medals for building their yard and finding Easter eggs. Medals can unlock virtual products for players’ avatars.

Nikeland crosses into real-life experiences as well. The company has a digital showroom where players can outfit their characters and also see a special Roblox colorway of the Mercurial football boot and launches like the Air Force 1 “Fontanka” and Air Max 2021 sneakers. Also, the company is bringing the experience to its House of Innovation store in New York City with a Snapchat lens that will transform a space in the store into an augmented reality experience.

The experience comes weeks after Nike filed trademarks for its brand names, logos and slogans. The filings sparked rumors of the company entering the metaverse and called to question exactly how they would.

Nike and Roblox previously teamed for Air Max Day in 2019, where players had an opportunity to obtain an avatar bundle comprised of three characters inspired by Nike’s Throwback Future Collection. The tie-up also celebrated Nike’s AirMax 720 sneakers.

Meanwhile, Roblox has also teamed with Gucci and Vans showing the publicly trading company’s interest in fashion and pop culture, like the popular Netflix show “Squid Game” that inspires a new experience in the Roblox world.