Nike Unveils Off-White Blazer Low Sneaker

Nike is continuing Virgil Abloh’s legacy with its next release with Off-White.

The sports giant revealed Wednesday it will be releasing the Nike x Off-White Blazer Low sneaker style on April 8, the first style released in collaboration with Abloh’s fashion brand since his passing in November.

“Prior to his passing, Abloh was characteristically prolific,” reads a statement from Nike. “In his planning with Nike, Abloh and his creative trust had developed fully realized product collaborations and uniquely Abloh marketing and storytelling vehicles for seasons to come.”

The Nike x Off-White Blazer Low’s release is “in accordance with Abloh’s wishes” and “in partnership with his wife, Shannon Abloh,” according to Nike.

Nike x Off-White Blazer Low Courtesy of Nike

The sneaker comes in two colorways: black/green and white/university red. It is inspired by basketball, skateboarding and running silhouettes, like the Nike Air Terra Humara. The sneaker has an exposed foam tongue, an accented over lace Swoosh tab, punched-out holes and is emblazoned with the text, “Off-White for Nike/ ‘Nike Blazer Low’/ Beaverton, Oregon USA/ c. 1977.”

The Nike x Off-White Blazer Low retails for $140 and will be available at Nike and Off-White stores.

The collaboration comes after Abloh revealed a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration in his Louis Vuitton spring 2022 men’s collection a few months prior to his death.

Abloh passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer.

