NIKE’S LONDON MOVE: Nike is slipping on its running shoes and heading north to King’s Cross in London. It plans to move its headquarters to the new development there, joining Google, Facebook, Universal Music and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which have already moved in, or are set to settle into the neighborhood.

At more than 60,000 square feet, the new Nike headquarters will be nearly double the size of the current one on Wardour Street in Soho. The company is due to move into the new building next year after building work is complete.

A real estate source has confirmed British media reports that the new location will be S1, a building in King’s Cross that is currently under construction, on the corner of Handyside Street and Canal Reach.

The London-based French architect Michel Mossessian, who worked on the NATO headquarters in Brussels and on the Marks & Spencer head offices in London’s Bayswater, is designing the Nike building.

He is also working on the adjacent building, which has already been pre-let to Google.

The Nike offices will be in close proximity to the recently opened retail space, Coal Drops Yard, and near King’s Cross and St. Pancras train stations. Central Saint Martins is also nearby. The Nike building is due to be completed by the end of 2019.