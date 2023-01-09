Nike Most Popular Sportswear Brand in the U.S., Followed by Lululemon and Adidas, Per Rakuten Study

Nike leads the pack of most popular sportswear brands in the U.S., followed by Lululemon and Adidas, respectively, according to a study by Rakuten, which offers coupons and cash-back services at more than 3,500 stores across the U.S.

Rakuten analyzed Google searches across the past 12 months for sportswear brands to see which brand is the most popular in the country.

Nike, on average, receives more than 6.6 million searches a month. Google Trends results show residents of Utah are most interested in the brand.

Lululemon, which came in second place, receives more than 5.7 million searches in the U.S. every month, and Minnesota residents hold the most interest in the brand.

A look from Lululemon. Jasper

Adidas, which came in third place, has an average monthly search volume of more than 2.5 million, with New York residents most interested in the brand.

Coming in fourth place was New Balance, with 1.6 million searches a month, and people in Maryland most interested in the brand. Rounding out the top five was Under Armour with 1,150,000 searches every month on average. Once again, Maryland came in as the state with the strongest interest in the brand.

Adidas came in third place as most popular sportswear brand.

Other brands that made the top 10 were Athleta, with about 1 million searches; Converse, also with about 1 million searches; Patagonia with 937,000 searches; Gymshark with 902,000 searches, and Fabletics with 882,000 searches. The states which had the most interest in these brands were Minnesota, Wyoming, Vermont, North Dakota and Utah, respectively, according to the Rakuten study.

According to Google Trends, the state most interested in sportswear is New York, followed by Mississippi and Kansas. New Mexico, Montana and Vermont had the least interest in sportswear, according to the survey.