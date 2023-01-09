×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Nike Most Popular Sportswear Brand in the U.S., Followed by Lululemon and Adidas, Per Rakuten Study

That's according to a study conducted by Rakuten.

Nike came in first place of most popular sportswear brands in the U.S.
Nike was ranked as the most popular sportswear brand in the U.S. in a Rakuten study. Courtesy shot.

Nike leads the pack of most popular sportswear brands in the U.S., followed by Lululemon and Adidas, respectively, according to a study by Rakuten, which offers coupons and cash-back services at more than 3,500 stores across the U.S.

Rakuten analyzed Google searches across the past 12 months for sportswear brands to see which brand is the most popular in the country.

Nike, on average, receives more than 6.6 million searches a month. Google Trends results show residents of Utah are most interested in the brand.

Lululemon, which came in second place, receives more than 5.7 million searches in the U.S. every month, and Minnesota residents hold the most interest in the brand.

A look from Lululemon. Jasper

Adidas, which came in third place, has an average monthly search volume of more than 2.5 million, with New York residents most interested in the brand.

Coming in fourth place was New Balance, with 1.6 million searches a month, and people in Maryland most interested in the brand. Rounding out the top five was Under Armour with 1,150,000 searches every month on average. Once again, Maryland came in as the state with the strongest interest in the brand.

Adidas came in third place as most popular sportswear brand.

Other brands that made the top 10 were Athleta, with about 1 million searches; Converse, also with about 1 million searches; Patagonia with 937,000 searches; Gymshark with 902,000 searches, and Fabletics with 882,000 searches. The states which had the most interest in these brands were Minnesota, Wyoming, Vermont, North Dakota and Utah, respectively, according to the Rakuten study.

According to Google Trends, the state most interested in sportswear is New York, followed by Mississippi and Kansas. New Mexico, Montana and Vermont had the least interest in sportswear, according to the survey.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

