In the competitive world of intimates apparel, there’s one category that seems to keep riding under the radar: men’s underwear.

But names like Saxx and Tommy John Underwear are starting to change all that with their stylish undergarments, proving that men care just as much about what they’ve got on underneath as women.

Now two even bigger names are joining the race to fill men’s underwear drawers internationally: Nike and PVH Corp., parent company to fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen and swim brand Speedo.

The two companies revealed a new licensing agreement on Tuesday that will distribute Nike-branded men’s undies around the globe.

There’s no word yet on when the products will come to market, but according to a Nike spokesperson the relationship is a good fit, one that will allow Nike to expand its product offerings while drawing on PVH’s expertise in underwear production.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with Nike, as this is an opportunity for two great companies to build on each other’s strengths, making it a win-win for everyone, especially consumers,” PVH’s Cheryl Abel-Hodges, president of Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group, said in a statement.

While PVH, which includes The Underwear Group under the company umbrella, has experience in both men’s and women’s underwear for brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Olga, Warner’s and True&Co., the new tie-up will be for the Nike men’s business only. Currently, Nike offers a limited assortment of men’s boxer briefs, along with a few sports bras and bikini-like bottoms in the women’s division.