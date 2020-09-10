Nike, Levi’s and Victoria’s Secret scored the top three spots, respectively, when it comes to brand intimacy in the apparel space. That’s according to MBLM’s study, which measures the bonds formed with brands that consumers use and love. Brand intimacy has become increasingly important as brands adjust the ways they connect to consumers today.

Rounding out the top 10 in apparel were The North Face, Under Armour, Adidas, Gap, American Eagle, Puma and Ralph Lauren.

This was Nike’s fourth time at the top of the heap in apparel.

“Nike again leads the way in the apparel industry. We believe this is due to a combination of the dominance of its products, its inspirational and emotionally oriented communities and its focus on current social issues,” said Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. “Apparel, as a whole, remained a mid-ranking industry, which indicates there continue to be opportunities to build more meaningful customer relationships. Given the intimate nature of apparel being worn on or close to the body, we feel strongly that the industry can find new ways to more effectively create stronger connections with consumers, from online and off-line experiences to communications, membership and campaigns.”

Overall, the apparel industry ranked seventh out of the 15 industries whose brands were surveyed based on emotions. The top industries, in order, were media and entertainment, automotive, tech and telecom, retail, consumer goods, fast food and apparel.

The survey analyzed responses from 6,200 consumers and 56,000 brand evaluations across 15 industries in the U.S., Mexico and UAE.