×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Accessories

Manolo Blahnik Brand Marks 50 Years

Business

Matchesfashion Losses Widened by COVID-19, Brexit

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks Metaverse Rumors

The sportswear giant filed trademarks for seven symbols, names and phrases to be used for downloadable goods in virtual worlds.

Nike store
A Nike store. John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Is Nike entering the metaverse?

The Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant has filed trademarks for seven names, symbols and phrases “for use online and in online virtual worlds,” according to the filing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Late last month, Nike Inc. filed trademarks for two forms of the company’s “Swoosh” logo; the Jordan “Jumpman” and “Air Jordan” wings logo; the brand names Nike and Jordan, and the phrase “Just Do It” for downloadable goods in computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for online use.

Nike and Jordan could not be reached for comment.

The new trademarks are Nike’s latest effort in exploring the metaverse, cryptocurrencies and NFT worlds. The sportswear company in 2019 secured a patent for “Cryptokicks,” or virtual collectible shoes stored on a blockchain. The patent says that when a particular sneaker is purchased, a token is unlocked and 10-digit code will then be linked to the sneaker’s owner. The owner could also “breed” custom sneakers, which then could be produced as a physical product.

Related Galleries

But the Cryptokicks and newly filed trademarks serve different aspects of the vast metaverse. On one hand, Cryptokicks serve the NFT community, while the new trademarks for virtual goods are similar to Jordan’s past partnership with Fortnite, for instance, where the Air Jordan 1 sneakers were available to be purchased in game.

Other fashion brands have made similar efforts, including Louis Vuitton which is partnering with League of Legends on a capsule collection and in-game skins; Gucci and The North Face taking their collaboration into Pokemon Go!; Gucci and Vans entering the Roblox world along with Nike for Air Max Day; and Balenciaga appearing in Fortnite. Brands Awake, Rhude and Misbhv have appeared in Madden, NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto, respectively.

Related: WWD Honors: Nike, Best-Performing Fashion Brand, Large Cap

Related: Nike Rides Continued Momentum, but Lowers Guidance Amid Supply Chain Uncertainties

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad