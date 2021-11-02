Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks Metaverse Rumors

Is Nike entering the metaverse?

The Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant has filed trademarks for seven names, symbols and phrases “for use online and in online virtual worlds,” according to the filing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Late last month, Nike Inc. filed trademarks for two forms of the company’s “Swoosh” logo; the Jordan “Jumpman” and “Air Jordan” wings logo; the brand names Nike and Jordan, and the phrase “Just Do It” for downloadable goods in computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for online use.

Nike and Jordan could not be reached for comment.

The new trademarks are Nike’s latest effort in exploring the metaverse, cryptocurrencies and NFT worlds. The sportswear company in 2019 secured a patent for “Cryptokicks,” or virtual collectible shoes stored on a blockchain. The patent says that when a particular sneaker is purchased, a token is unlocked and 10-digit code will then be linked to the sneaker’s owner. The owner could also “breed” custom sneakers, which then could be produced as a physical product.

But the Cryptokicks and newly filed trademarks serve different aspects of the vast metaverse. On one hand, Cryptokicks serve the NFT community, while the new trademarks for virtual goods are similar to Jordan’s past partnership with Fortnite, for instance, where the Air Jordan 1 sneakers were available to be purchased in game.

Other fashion brands have made similar efforts, including Louis Vuitton which is partnering with League of Legends on a capsule collection and in-game skins; Gucci and The North Face taking their collaboration into Pokemon Go!; Gucci and Vans entering the Roblox world along with Nike for Air Max Day; and Balenciaga appearing in Fortnite. Brands Awake, Rhude and Misbhv have appeared in Madden, NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto, respectively.

