NIKE’S ALL-STAR LINEUP: The NBA has yet to reveal the players on the All-Star court, but Nike is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming All-Star Weekend in Chicago, with 14 exclusive, limited-edition sneaker styles by basketball stars like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and LeBron James, as well as the legendary Michael Jordan.

The collection will feature the hotly anticipated Fear of God sneaker and six styles designed by Virgil Abloh.

The exclusive styles will include a fire-red version of the iconic Air Jordan III, which the six-time MVP player wore — in “white cement” — during the historic slam-dunk contest in 1988 (the last time the All-Star games were held in Chicago); the LeBron 17 Monstars, with a galaxy-inspired outsole, and one tongue purple and the other tongue orange; Durant’s KD 12 Don C, the name referring to Chicago streetwear designer Don Crawley, featuring the colors and stars of the Chicago flag on the heel; Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 1 Employee of the Month and George’s PG 4 Gatorade ASW, in tie-dye colors.

The Abloh-designed pieces include a woven jacket, pants, boiler suit, T-shirt and hoodie, and an Air Jordan V Off-White collection shoe.

The designs by Abloh, who also is men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton, come as his fellow designer in the stable of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — Dior men’s creative director Kim Jones — unveils his own collaboration with Nike and Michael Jordan, a collection of apparel and footwear dubbed Air Dior.

The all-star collection also highlights collaborations with local designers and artists, with color-themed hoodies and T-shirts designed to represent the eight colored transit lines of the CTA, including designs by SocialWorks, a youth-focused organization founded by Chance the Rapper, denim designer Sheila Rashid and Drew Henderson, barber to the NBA stars.

The All-Star sneakers will retail from $120 to $400, while the Abloh styles retail from $100 to $500. The retail price for the Fear of God sneakers has not been confirmed yet. The sneakers will launch starting Feb. 7 on the Nike sneaker app and in retail stores.

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend will be from Feb. 14 to 16.