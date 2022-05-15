Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers Fetch 16,120 Euros

SNEAKERHEADS: An auction of collectible sneakers, dubbed Vente Loving Sneakers, in Millon in Paris fetched 120,000 euros on Sunday afternoon.

The highest sale was 16,120 euros, for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White signed by Virgil Abloh from 2018. Jordan 1 Retro High Dior sneakers went for 9,672 euros, while a pair of Air Vapormax Black “The 10” Off-White sold for 1,240 euros, according to a Millon spokeswoman.

“The first sale 100 percent dedicated to collectible sneakers, organized by the Millon auction house, was a success with a full house of bidders and more than 250 million online bidders,” the house said in a statement. It added 70 percent of the lots sold.

The sneaker craze has stepped off of the catwalks and into the auction world of late. Sotheby’s, for instance, racked up record-breaking sales for 200 pairs of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh in February. At the time, the auction house reeled in $25.3 million, which it claimed was the highest-known public record for the most valuable sneaker and fashion auctions.

