Niki Taylor, the 44-year-old model (who turns 45 Tuesday), has new representation. She is moving to One Management, which represents models such as Devon Aoki, Helena Christensen, Iman, Missy Rayder and Petra Nemcova.

She was previously represented by New York Model Management.

“We are excited to partner with Niki, and add to her amazing accomplishments and relevance to the fashion world,” said Valerie Tullio, director of One Management. The agency looks to strike partnerships that resonate with Taylor and her brand in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.

In 2016, Taylor began a modeling comeback and appeared in ads for Talbots, followed by photos in such magazines as British Vogue, Paper and Flaunt. Taylor began her modeling career at age 13, and by 15 years old, landed the cover of Vogue, becoming the second youngest person to appear on the cover of the magazine after Brooke Shields. At 16, she became the youngest person ever to be featured as People magazine’s “Most Beautiful People,” and by 17, she became the youngest spokesmodel to sign a major contract with Cover Girl. Other ad campaigns she has done include Thierry Mugler, Escada, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, L’Oréal, Gap and Pantene.