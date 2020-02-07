Nikita Dragun is tapping into her inner thespian for Benefit.

The influencer and Dragun Beauty founder stars in Benefit’s newest campaign, “Love Archually,” a spoof on the popular 2003 rom-com “Love Actually.” Influencers are a “key part” of Benefit’s marketing strategy, said Bernadette Fitzpatrick, Benefit’s head of marketing — WWD has reported on Benefit’s investment in influencer trips — which is why it cast Dragun, a long-term partner of the brand. The campaign promotes two of Benefit’s best-selling brow products: Precisely, My Brow Pencil and Gimme Brow+.

“As a brand, brows are a huge focus for us and our goal is to be the number-one brow brand,” Fitzpatrick said. “Influencers are a key part of our marketing strategy and our tag line is laughter is the best cosmetic. Our approach to makeup is that it should be fun, easy, and we want to provide people with an instant beauty solution. This campaign is the perfect combination of those three things.”

