Nikkie de Jager has broken her silence about her home robbery.

The beauty influencer, known online as NikkieTutorials, uploaded a video to her popular channel on Tuesday to give an update on the case on her home robbery from this summer.

“It feels really weird to talk about this, but here we go,” de Jager said to her more than 13.7 million YouTube subscribers. “Today I got the news from the Dutch police that arrests were made in the case of my home robbery back in August.”

Over the summer, de Jager and her fiancé, Dylan Drossaers, were robbed at gunpoint at their home in the Netherlands. The beauty influencer revealed the news to her followers in an Aug. 16 YouTube video where she tearfully talked about the robbery.

“Having one of those worst nightmares come true is very surreal, but it also puts a lot of things into perspective,” she said in the video. “Now more than ever you realize that family is everything. And being in good health is even more important, so maybe one day I’ll be able to tell you everything, but right now, it’s impossible for my mental state, but also for the law because we’re trying to do everything to make this right.”

In her recent video, de Jager states that the case is still ongoing and she cannot speak further about the robbery.

“Dylan and I are in close contact with the detectives who have been working on this case so amazingly,” she said. “From here on out, Dylan and I are just going to wait and see what happens in this case. Because Dylan and I don’t want to intervene in the case or harm the case in any way, this will be all we have to say about it for our privacy and also for the sake of the case.”

