×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW

The actress helped Valentino present its fall and Pink PP collection.

Nina Dobrev in pink valentino outfit
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
View ALL 81 Photos

Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday.

Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag.

Nina Dobrev on Sept. 15, 2022, at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Dobrev went for a natural makeup look with a subtle pop of pink eye shadow to unify the color story. She parted her hair in the middle and pulled it back into a tight bun.

Related Galleries

As part of the soiree, Valentino took over the Saks Fifth Avenue’s Center Six Windows on Fifth Avenue with the Pink PP collection, surrounded by a Pink PP backdrop.

It has been a busy run of New York Fashion Week for Dobrev. She made appearances at the Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld collaboration launch party, and at the Michael Kors runway show.

Nina Dobrev at Saks Fifth Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Valentino’s fall 2022 collection included 80-plus looks capturing all moods of pink. The shade was magenta “Pink PP,” a Pantone color by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“I wanted to work like a monochromatic artist,” Piccioli previously told WWD. “When looking at one color, you have to go deeper than the surface, to texture, cuts, silhouette, volume and detail. Because I’m not a stylist, I like to be a designer.”

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Hot Summer Bags

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Valentino

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad