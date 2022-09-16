Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW

Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday.

Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag.

Nina Dobrev on Sept. 15, 2022, at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Dobrev went for a natural makeup look with a subtle pop of pink eye shadow to unify the color story. She parted her hair in the middle and pulled it back into a tight bun.

As part of the soiree, Valentino took over the Saks Fifth Avenue’s Center Six Windows on Fifth Avenue with the Pink PP collection, surrounded by a Pink PP backdrop.

It has been a busy run of New York Fashion Week for Dobrev. She made appearances at the Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld collaboration launch party, and at the Michael Kors runway show.

Nina Dobrev at Saks Fifth Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Valentino’s fall 2022 collection included 80-plus looks capturing all moods of pink. The shade was magenta “Pink PP,” a Pantone color by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“I wanted to work like a monochromatic artist,” Piccioli previously told WWD. “When looking at one color, you have to go deeper than the surface, to texture, cuts, silhouette, volume and detail. Because I’m not a stylist, I like to be a designer.”