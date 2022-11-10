Nina Dobrev Wears Floral Warp-print Dior Dress With Shaun White at Guggenheim International Gala

Nina Dobrev arrived arm-in-arm with her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, at the Guggenheim International Gala on Nov. 9 in New York wearing a Christian Dior open-slit dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

The fundraising event, presented by Dior, was held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Nov. 9. Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim Int

Dobrev opted for a warp-print dress with ruched detailing above the bodice. The white and brown floral prints fell through the fawn skirt’s silhouette with an open-slit accent from the thigh down.

She accessorized with diamond studs, the Dior “Caro” pouch and black pumps by the brand.

Her hair was styled in waves, and makeup artist Megan Lanoux gave Dobrev a nude blushed glossy lip using Dior Beauty products.

White wore a suit featuring a double-lapel plum velvet blazer.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Nov. 9. Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim Int

Guests included Richard Armstrong, Alexandra Daddario, Nicole Warne, Isabela Merced, Jeff Koons, Marc Glimcher, Christopher Wool, Peter Marino and more.

The benefit dinner honored Richard Armstrong, who is leaving his post as director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum after taking the role in 2008. Guests enjoyed a special performance by Grammy award-winning singer and pianist Norah Jones.

(L-R): Marisa Pucci, Christian Dior senior vice president, and Nina Dobrev attend the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Nov. 9. Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim Int

The Guggenheim International Gala’s proceeds will go toward Guggenheim Museum’s general operating fund. The fund is focused on the advancements of internationally acclaimed exhibitions and educational programs.