Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia has revealed she’s getting a preventative double mastectomy.

In an article published today on Elle’s web site, Garcia wrote a heartfelt post about what has led her to this decision. After discovering she has a BRCA mutation that results in a high-risk level for breast cancer and routinely getting mammograms that resulted in a number of biopsies and lumpectomies, she has opted for a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of getting cancer.

“I was living in a loop of testing, every day waking up thinking: ‘Is this the day I will get cancer?’” she wrote in the article. “I no longer wanted to have these scary thoughts, and I knew the only way they would stop was to schedule the surgery. The answer was clear.”

Garcia goes on to describe the loneliness that accompanied her decision and not knowing if she should share the news with others. After reaching out to close friends who have also gotten the procedure, she decided to go public in hopes of offering a sense of comfort to other women going through a similar situation.

“I ultimately decided to write this in hopes that my story might serve as comfort to at least one woman out there who is going through something similar,” she said. “For that woman, I want you to know that you are not alone.”

The article has already been met with positivity by readers, many of whom have tweeted Garcia their well wishes and praising her for her bravery.

Garcia has been editor in chief of Elle since September 2017, previously serving as creative director at Marie Claire. She’s also been a judge on “Project Runway” since the show’s inception and will remain one.”

