×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Nina Runsdorf Brings Earrings for Cross-generational Sharing to Alex Eagle

Nina Runsdorf's new stud earrings, designed in collaboration with The Stax and Alex Eagle, are sized to be worn by adults and children alike.

Nina Runsdorf for Alex Eagle.
Nina Runsdorf for Alex Eagle. Steven DeVilbiss

Jeweler Nina Runsdorf is taking up residence at cult London boutique Alex Eagle Studio.

On Tuesday, a limited run of special Runsdorf earring designs will hit Alex Eagle’s cases — all facilitated by jewelry advisory The Stax. The collection was envisioned as a family heirloom project: Runsdorf designed the studs in a scale that is appropriate for both children and adults to enable cross-generational sharing.

The five-piece collection of studs includes aquamarines, peridots, moonstones, pearls and rubies — each carved to feature a diamond set in the middle. The stones all represent the birthstones of Runsdorf, Eagle and The Stax founder Victoria Lampley’s children.

Related Galleries

“The partnership began with Victoria’s wonderful idea to connect us with Alex, who brought an immense amount of passion and creativity to the project. We came up with the idea to celebrate the relationship between mother and daughter with the use of birthstones, designed in a way that reflects our love of effortless luxury,” said Runsdorf.

“I’m thrilled to have connected the aesthetic worlds of my dear friend Alex Eagle, and one of my absolute favorite jewelry designers, Nina Runsdorf. Each earring in the collection features a different precious birthstone belonging to and named after our daughters, and are the perfect size to wear from childhood onward. Needless to say, watching this partnership manifest has brought me such joy and pride, and I can’t wait to see what’s to come,” said Lampley.

The designs were developed and manufactured in New York City where Runsdorf is based. Prices range from about $850 to $1,200.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Hot Summer Bags

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Earrings Designed to Share with Children Land at Cult London Boutique

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad