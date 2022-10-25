Nina Runsdorf Brings Earrings for Cross-generational Sharing to Alex Eagle

Jeweler Nina Runsdorf is taking up residence at cult London boutique Alex Eagle Studio.

On Tuesday, a limited run of special Runsdorf earring designs will hit Alex Eagle’s cases — all facilitated by jewelry advisory The Stax. The collection was envisioned as a family heirloom project: Runsdorf designed the studs in a scale that is appropriate for both children and adults to enable cross-generational sharing.

The five-piece collection of studs includes aquamarines, peridots, moonstones, pearls and rubies — each carved to feature a diamond set in the middle. The stones all represent the birthstones of Runsdorf, Eagle and The Stax founder Victoria Lampley’s children.

“The partnership began with Victoria’s wonderful idea to connect us with Alex, who brought an immense amount of passion and creativity to the project. We came up with the idea to celebrate the relationship between mother and daughter with the use of birthstones, designed in a way that reflects our love of effortless luxury,” said Runsdorf.

“I’m thrilled to have connected the aesthetic worlds of my dear friend Alex Eagle, and one of my absolute favorite jewelry designers, Nina Runsdorf. Each earring in the collection features a different precious birthstone belonging to and named after our daughters, and are the perfect size to wear from childhood onward. Needless to say, watching this partnership manifest has brought me such joy and pride, and I can’t wait to see what’s to come,” said Lampley.

The designs were developed and manufactured in New York City where Runsdorf is based. Prices range from about $850 to $1,200.