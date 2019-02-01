Nineteenth Amendment is bringing its made-to-order model to TV with “Project Runway” and has raised some money to help it turn the fashion business model on its head.

The company was one of five firms — out of more than 1,000 — selected for a $100,000 investment from Chloe Capital. It also received an investment form Style With Substance Ventures, which takes stakes in companies that help reduce the environmental impact of fashion. (Nineteenth Amendment was founded with less than $10,000, incubated at the New York Fashion Tech Lab).

Amanda Curtis, chief executive officer and cofounder, said the new money and the “Project Runway” connection is “definitely going to help support what we’re doing” and will aid in bringing the company’s technology to larger brands.

Founded in 2014, Nineteenth Amendment provides a Made in the U.S.A. manufacturing platform that brands can use to fulfill orders inventory-free in six weeks or less.

More than 1,000 brands in 30 countries use the service, which will get a little more attention on March 14, when the latest season of “Project Runway” premieres.

Viewers can become shoppers and buy the winning look on the first episode — and three other episodes during the season — through Nineteenth Amendment.

“The challenge with doing a show is, how do you make it happen in real time?” Curtis said.

The looks will be delivered to consumers in four weeks — lightning-fast turnaround compared with the typical apparel supply chain, but still an exercise in patience for shoppers.

But the collaboration offers something viewers won’t get elsewhere and people will be able follow the look from conception to design, through the competition and ultimately to their closet.

“Fashion as experience is kind of how we approach it,” Curtis said. “You can take this model and apply it in a very creative way to create a new type of retailing.”

Nineteenth Amendment has previously linked with the Council of Fashion Designers of America as well as Macy’s Inc.