New luxury streetwear label Ning made its debut this summer.

The emerging label is rooted in celebration of founder Ning Yuan’s Chinese heritage and tradition. According to the brand, its fashions are “built on the aesthetics of Chinese youth culture” through elevated streetwear staples with a mix of Chinese iconography, traditional craftmanship and playful references to ’90s cinema and pop culture.

Within its first collection, the brand offers a mix of casual streetwear classics — heavyweight Italian jersey T-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits and outerwear — as well as standout silk separates, designed in partnership with Beijing-based silk producer Huang Jin (the only silk producer bearing the Forbidden Palace seal, the brand noted). The collection ranges from $220 to $890 in sizing XS to XL and is available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce.