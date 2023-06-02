NK Store to Open Flagship in Iguatemi in São Paulo, Brazil

NK Store, a multibrand specialty store founded by Brazilian-born Natalie Klein, will open a 4,090-square-foot flagship in Iguatemi São Paulo on June 16, signaling the arrival of several international brands that are making their debut in the Brazilian market.

Brands such as Jacquemus, Coperni, The Attico, Courrèges, Paco Rabanne, Magda Butrym, Isabel Marant and JW Anderson will be available for the first time in Brazil at the two-level NK Store at Iguatemi, which is the oldest shopping center in South America and which can be a port of entry for luxury brands entering the continent for the first time.

A rendering of the two-level NK store at Iguatemi in São Paulo. courtesy shot.

NK Store, which features women’s apparel and accessories, was founded by Klein at the age of 21 in 1997 and launched e-commerce in late 2012. In 2013, Klein partnered with Farfetch.com to showcase NK Store to a global audience.

NK Store already has four stores in Brazil: one in São Paulo, two in Rio de Janeiro and one in Recife. This marks NK Store’s second location in São Paulo, which will be the specialty retailer’s central flagship.

Iguatemi São Paulo features such retailers as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Cartier, Carolina Herrera, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Hermès, Polo Ralph Lauren, Rimowa, Saint Laurent and Tod’s.