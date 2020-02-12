SPORTY IN JAPAN: No. 21 label is getting sporty with Fila.

The brand, established and designed by Alessandro Dell’Acqua, has teamed with storied sport label to develop a spring capsule collection, which will be available exclusively in Japan starting from April.

The No. 21 x Fila unisex capsule, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, trainers, tracksuits and caps, developed in both classic cotton fleece and more technical performance materials, combines the Fila and No. 21 logos and shows a range of vintage sport graphics.

Officially launched on April 15 in Osaka at the Hankyu Umeda Main Store, the capsule will be also on sale at No. 21 Omotesando flagship store, as well as the brand’s shops-in-shop at Ginza Six, Hankyu Men’s Tokyo, Takashimaya Kyoto and Nagoya Takashimaya. In addition, it will be available at selected specialty Japanese stores starting from April 22.