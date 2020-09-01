PENCIL CASE: Alessandro Dell’Acqua is marking the 10th anniversary of its No. 21 label by launching a capsule collection of pencil skirts and matching bras with an upcycled theme.

Available in a limited edition, the 12 styles are crafted from archival fabrics that the brand had in stock, including duchesse and sequined options as well as signature embroidered and tweed alternatives. All pencil skirts evoke Dell’Acqua’s penchant for sensuality as they feature plunging slits either on the side or the back, with the seductive effect further heightened when they are combined with the respective bras.

All items come with a serial number, with fewer than 100 pieces produced for each of the 12 styles, according to the brand’s stock availability.

Launching on the No. 21 e-store on Tuesday, the capsule collection retails from 390 euros to 580 euros for the skirts and 200 euros for the bra.

Starting from Sept. 3, the range will additionally roll out in No. 21 flagships in Milan, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Hangzhou, as well as retailers including Tsum in Moscow; Harrods in London; Bongénie in Geneva and Zurich; Club 21 in Singapore, and El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banus, Spain. Online shopping destinations such as Tmall and The Corner will also carry the line.

Dell’Acqua started his career in 1995 with a knitwear line called AA Milano, which later morphed into his signature line. After losing the use of his name and creative control of the brand in 2009, the following year he launched No. 21, fusing femininity with masculine details. In 2014, he introduced the No. 21 men’s range with a presentation during Pitti Immagine Uomo.

During his career, Dell’Acqua also designed for La Perla, Borbonese, Malo, Brioni and Les Copains, and created a one-off capsule collection for Tod’s. Last year, he parted ways with Rochas, the French label for which he served as creative director for six years, following Marco Zanini in 2013.

As reported, earlier this year No. 21 and Tomorrow London formed a creative and business partnership that will span distribution, events, strategy and the mentorship of emerging talent.